Anderson was placed on the Bereavement List Friday.
Anderson will be away from the team as he tends to personal matters. While he's absent, Vidal Brujan and recently called-up Xavier Edwards should handle most of the work at shortstop. Anderson is slashing just .188/.221/.206 in 172 plate appearances this season.
