Rogers (lat) has started playing catch at Single-A Jupiter, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.
Rogers was initially placed on the injured list in April with a left biceps strain, but he suffered a partial tear in his right lat in late June, extending his stay on the IL. Rogers still has a long way to go in his rehab process, but the news of him throwing again certainly indicates progress and leaves room for optimism regarding a return in September.
