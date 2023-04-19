Rogers was diagnosed with left forearm tightness after exiting his start Wednesday versus the Giants, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Rogers tossed 58 pitches over three innings and struck out three while allowing one run on three hits and one walk prior to departing. While the Marlins are likely to put Rogers through additional testing before the extent of his injury is determined, anything elbow- or forearm-related for a pitcher is obviously concerning. The southpaw will most likely be ticketed for the 15-day injured list, even if follow-up tests don't reveal a forearm strain.