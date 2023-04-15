Rogers (1-2) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over six-plus innings in a 5-1 victory over the Diamondbacks. He struck out seven.

It was the best performance of the season so far for the southpaw, who nabbed his first win and first quality start while tossing 65 of 96 pitches for strikes. Rogers will take a 4.20 ERA and 16:5 K:BB through 15 innings into his next outing, likely to come at home against the Giants.