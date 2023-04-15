Rogers (1-2) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over six-plus innings in a 5-1 victory over the Diamondbacks. He struck out seven.
It was the best performance of the season so far for the southpaw, who nabbed his first win and first quality start while tossing 65 of 96 pitches for strikes. Rogers will take a 4.20 ERA and 16:5 K:BB through 15 innings into his next outing, likely to come at home against the Giants.
More News
-
Marlins' Trevor Rogers: Pulled in fifth in loss•
-
Marlins' Trevor Rogers: Takes loss in season debut•
-
Marlins' Trevor Rogers: Another impressive start•
-
Marlins' Trevor Rogers: Blanks BoSox on Sunday•
-
Marlins' Trevor Rogers: Sharp in first spring action•
-
Marlins' Trevor Rogers: Working on sinker•