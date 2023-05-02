Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said Tuesday that Rogers (biceps) is still a few weeks away from beginning a throwing program, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Rogers landed on the injured list April 21 after being diagnosed with a left biceps strain and can probably be ruled out for most of -- if not all of -- May. The 25-year-old had pitched to a 4.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 19:6 K:BB through 18 innings (four starts) this season with Miami.