Rogers was invited to the Marlins' big-league camp Tuesday.

Rogers was taken with the 13th-overall pick back in 2017. In 23 starts for High-A Jupiter and Double-A Jacksonville last season, he recorded a 2.90 ERA, a 26.5 percent strikeout rate and a 5.8 percent walk rate. Just five of those starts came at the Double-A level, though, so he likely needs some more minor-league experience before he's ready to push for a big-league roster spot.

