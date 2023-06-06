Rogers (biceps) will make another rehab start with Triple-A Jacksonville this weekend, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Rogers threw 70 pitches over five scoreless frames Sunday with Jacksonville, but the Marlins will ask him to make one more rehab appearance in order to get a little more stretched out. The goal is for the left-hander to throw six innings this weekend before rejoining the rotation next week.
