Rogers (0-2) took the loss Saturday, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks over 4.2 innings in a 5-2 loss to the Mets. He struck out five.
Rogers walked in a run in the first, but settled down nicely over the next four frames. Unfortunately for the southpaw he received no run support, and a two-run homer allowed to Pete Alonso in the fifth cemented his second loss of the season. Rogers will take a 6.00 ERA into his next start, which is scheduled for next weekend against the Diamondbacks.
