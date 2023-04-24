Rogers (biceps) remains shut down from throwing, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Rogers was removed from a start last Wednesday and subsequently placed on the injured list with a left biceps strain. It's not clear how long he might be shut down, but it's an injury which figures to sideline him for a handful of weeks.
