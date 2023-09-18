Rogers (lat) has been playing catch out to 75 feet up to four times per week as of Friday, MLB.com reports.

The Marlins haven't officially shut Rogers down for the season, but the 25-year-old southpaw already seems to be turning his focus to getting healthy for spring training after suffering a partial tear of his right lat in early June while he was on a rehab assignment. Rogers, who was initially placed on the injured list April 21 with a left biceps strain, is expected to continue his throwing progression through the end of the season even though the Marlins seemingly don't have plans to activate him.