Rogers (right lat tear) is still not throwing as of Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Rogers has a partial tear in his non-throwing shoulder, which has been the reason he hasn't been able to resume a throwing program over the past five weeks. He has been attempting to keep his left arm strong during this shutdown period, but Rogers will likely require multiple rehab starts when he is cleared, since his last rehab start was June 5.
More News
-
Marlins' Trevor Rogers: Not yet ready to throw•
-
Marlins' Trevor Rogers: Shut down through All-Star break•
-
Marlins' Trevor Rogers: Still not throwing•
-
Marlins' Trevor Rogers: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
Marlins' Trevor Rogers: Could make rehab start next week•
-
Marlins' Trevor Rogers: Scratched from rehab start•