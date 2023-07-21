Rogers (right lat tear) is still not throwing as of Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Rogers has a partial tear in his non-throwing shoulder, which has been the reason he hasn't been able to resume a throwing program over the past five weeks. He has been attempting to keep his left arm strong during this shutdown period, but Rogers will likely require multiple rehab starts when he is cleared, since his last rehab start was June 5.

