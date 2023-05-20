Rogers (biceps) will throw a 35-pitch bullpen session some time this weekend at the Marlins' spring training facility, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Rogers started a throwing program two weeks ago as he continues his recovery from a left biceps strain that has sidelined him since late April. He will likely need to throw several bullpens before going on a rehab assignment, but assuming all goes well Rogers could rejoin the Miami rotation late in May or in the early part of June.