Rogers (biceps) is scheduled to throw three innings in an extended spring training game Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Rogers tossed 35 pitches in a bullpen session over the weekend, and he is ready to advance to the next step in his recovery. A rehab assignment is likely in the cards, so a May return to the big leagues should not be expected. However, he may be ready to rejoin Miami's rotation at some point next month.