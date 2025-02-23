Bellozo struck out two in a perfect inning during Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

The right-hander got the start in the Marlins' spring opener and tossed 10 of 16 pitches for strikes. Bellozo was a surprising contributor in 2024, posting a 3.67 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 44:21 K:BB over 13 starts in his big-league debut, but the 25-year-old isn't guaranteed a rotation spot this time around with Sandy Alcantara healthy and Cal Quantrill now in the fold. Bellozo is expected to compete in camp with top prospect Max Meyer and Adam Mazur for the fifth starter spot on the Opening Day roster.