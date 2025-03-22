Bellozo has emerged as a leading candidate to open the season in the Marlins' rotation, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

A spot in Miami's rotation opened up once Ryan Weathers suffered a forearm strain Monday, and the reassignment of Janson Junk to minor-league camp Saturday puts Bellozo in a great position to make the Opening Day roster, even though he was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville himself last week. The 25-year-old righty started 13 games for the Marlins last season, finishing the season with a 3.67 ERA and 1.31 WHIP. However, his 5.72 FIP indicates that his performance wasn't nearly as good as his base stats might suggest.