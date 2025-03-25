Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said Tuesday that Bellozo will be part of the team's Opening Day rotation, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Bellozo was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville earlier this month, but the Marlins are in need of reinforcements with Ryan Weathers (forearm) and Edward Cabrera (blister) going down. The 25-year-old managed a 3.67 ERA for Miami last season, but that came with a 5.72 FIP. Bellozo's leash will be short.