Bellozo (1-2) picked up the win Monday over the Cubs, allowing two hits and a walk over three scoreless innings of relief. He struck out one.

The right-hander made his first appearance of the season out of the bullpen count, taking the mound to begin the seventh inning with the Marlins down 7-6 and getting rewarded for his strong performance when Miami walked it off in the bottom of the ninth. Bellozo isn't expected to be needed in the rotation again barring another rash of injuries, putting an even lower ceiling on his already minimal fantasy value. Through 25 big-league innings this year, Bellozo has a 2.88 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 17:12 K:BB.