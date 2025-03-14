The Marlins optioned Bellozo to Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday.
Bellozo camp into camp with a shot to win a rotation spot, but he didn't make a great case for himself in yielding 10 runs in 8.1 innings of work. The 25-year-old remains likely to make some start for the Marlins this season but will begin the year in the Jacksonville rotation.
