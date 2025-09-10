Bellozo was pulled from Tuesday's game against the Nationals with right triceps tightness, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

Bellozo gave up two hits and struck out a batter across two-plus innings out of the bullpen Tuesday before his triceps forced him out during the ninth. The severity of his injury remains unknown, though the Marlins will presumably stay away from using Bellozo in relief over the next couple of days.