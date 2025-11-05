default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Marlins outrighted Bellozo to Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday.

He's no longer on the 40-man roster, but Bellozo will remain in the organization. The 25-year-old has been used as a swingman in Miami, posting a 4.20 ERA and 98:44 K:BB across 150 innings since the start of the 2024 campaign.

More News