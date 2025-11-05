Marlins' Valente Bellozo: Sent outright to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Marlins outrighted Bellozo to Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday.
He's no longer on the 40-man roster, but Bellozo will remain in the organization. The 25-year-old has been used as a swingman in Miami, posting a 4.20 ERA and 98:44 K:BB across 150 innings since the start of the 2024 campaign.
More News
-
Marlins' Valente Bellozo: Moves past triceps injury•
-
Marlins' Valente Bellozo: Removed with triceps injury•
-
Marlins' Valente Bellozo: Takes loss in short return outing•
-
Marlins' Valente Bellozo: Making start Friday•
-
Marlins' Valente Bellozo: Thriving in long relief•
-
Marlins' Valente Bellozo: Tagged with loss Sunday•