Bellozo (0-1) took the loss to the Red Sox on Tuesday, allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk with eight strikeouts over five innings.

Bellozo generated a solid 12 swinging strikes on 98 pitches and has walked just one batter over 10 major-league innings. He was burned by two rough frames, allowing a two-run single in the first and a three-run home run in the fourth. While it is unclear how long the rookie will remain in Miami's rotation, he tentatively lines up for a favorable matchup against the White Sox this weekend.