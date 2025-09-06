Bellozo (1-4) took the loss against the Phillies on Friday, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out two over three innings.

Making his first start since May 13 due to injuries in Miami's rotation, Bellozo ran into trouble immediately, surrendering a run from consecutive singles to the first three batters he faced before giving up a solo homer to Max Kepler in the second frame. The right-hander settled in with a 1-2-3 third inning, but his short outing wasn't enough to avoid the loss. Time will tell if the 25-year-old will be remaining in the rotation for another outing, but he could be lined up to return to his long relief role following Friday's start.