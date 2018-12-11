Marlins' Yadiel Rivera: Cast off 40-man roster
Rivera was outrighted to Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Rivera was dropped from Miami's 40-man roster ahead of Thursday's Rule 5 draft. The utility man hit just .173/.269/.216 across 111 games (160 plate appearances) with the Marlins in 2018.
