Rivera will start at third base and bat seventh Sunday against the Braves, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Rivera will draw a second straight start as the Marlins wrap up their series in Atlanta, but he's done little to make a case for receiving regular action once the second half begins. Since being recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on June 14, Rivera has gone 5-for-34 with 13 strikeouts.

