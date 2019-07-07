Marlins' Yadiel Rivera: Getting second straight start
Rivera will start at third base and bat seventh Sunday against the Braves, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Rivera will draw a second straight start as the Marlins wrap up their series in Atlanta, but he's done little to make a case for receiving regular action once the second half begins. Since being recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on June 14, Rivera has gone 5-for-34 with 13 strikeouts.
More News
-
Marlins' Yadiel Rivera: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Yadiel Rivera: Cast off 40-man roster•
-
Marlins' Yadiel Rivera: Contributes as pinch hitter in win over Nats•
-
Marlins' Yadiel Rivera: Struggles on defense in Sunday's start•
-
Marlins' Yadiel Rivera: Lands on Opening Day roster•
-
Marlins' Yadiel Rivera: Agrees to minor-league deal with Miami•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...