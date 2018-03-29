Rivera will make the Opening Day roster in Miami, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Rivera slashed .304/.373/.457 through 51 plate appearances this spring, but the short sample was enough to for the non-roster invite to eventually catch on as a reserve infielder. The 25-year-old will provide organizational depth on a team that is currently down an infielder in Martin Prado (knee). To make room on the 40-man roster, Austin Nola was designated for assignment, and Brett Graves was moved to the 60-day DL.