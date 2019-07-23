Marlins' Yadiel Rivera: Makes second straight start at SS
Rivera went 1-for-3 in Monday's loss to the White Sox.
With Miguel Rojas (shoulder) and JT Riddle (forearm) both sidelined, Rivera is all the Marlins have left at shortstop, and the 27-year-old has gone 1-for-7 while starting the last two games. Rojas may not be out for long, but until he's cleared to return, Rivera and his .478 career OPS will remain in the lineup.
