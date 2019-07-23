Rivera went 1-for-3 in Monday's loss to the White Sox.

With Miguel Rojas (shoulder) and JT Riddle (forearm) both sidelined, Rivera is all the Marlins have left at shortstop, and the 27-year-old has gone 1-for-7 while starting the last two games. Rojas may not be out for long, but until he's cleared to return, Rivera and his .478 career OPS will remain in the lineup.

More News
Our Latest Stories