Marlins' Yadiel Rivera: Recalled from Triple-A
Rivera was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
The 27-year-old was called up to provide infield depth with Martin Prado (hamstring) headed to the 10-day injured list Friday. Rivera carries a slash line of .318/.333/.516 with 11 home runs and 34 RBI through 61 games with Triple-A New Orleans this season, but it's worth noting he struggled at the major-league level in 2018, recording a batting average of just .173 in 160 plate appearances. It's unclear if Rivera will stay with the Marlins once Prado is ready to return, but he'll start at third base and bat seventh Friday.
