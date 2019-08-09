Marlins' Yadiel Rivera: Sent outright to Triple-A
Rivera was outrighted to Triple-A New Orleans on Thursday, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Rivera was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Tuesday, but after failing to draw interest while on waivers, he'll head to Triple-A.
