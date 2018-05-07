Rivera went 1-for-3 with two walks in Sunday's win over the Reds, but he also committed his first two errors of the season.

The 26-year-old has seen little action this season behind Miguel Rojas at shortstop, and Rivera's anemic .148/.258/.148 slash line in 31 plate appearances and unreliable defense aren't doing anything to change that. Expect him to be replaced on the roster by JT Riddle as soon as the Marlins are confident Riddle is fully recovered from his shoulder injury.