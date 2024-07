The Mets claimed Young off waivers from the Giants on Wednesday and optioned him to Triple-A Syracuse.

Young was traded from the Reds to the Giants for outfielder Austin Slater earlier this month and now will be moving on to a third organization in just over a week. The left-handed reliever has made three scoreless appearances in the majors this season and holds a 2.19 ERA and 23:8 K:BB over 24.2 frames during his time at the Triple-A level in 2024.