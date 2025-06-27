Mets' Blade Tidwell: Back in majors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mets recalled Tidwell from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday.
Tidwell takes the roster spot of Griffin Canning, who's been diagnosed with a ruptured left Achilles' tendon and placed on the 60-day injured list. Tidwell appears to be the likeliest option to replace Canning in the rotation until the Mets get any of their other injured starters back. Tidwell has made two starts this season, posting a 9.82 ERA and 6:6 K:BB across 7.1 innings of work.
