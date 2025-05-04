The Mets selected Tidwell's contract from Triple-A Syracuse ahead of his scheduled start in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Cardinals in St. Louis.

Tidwell is likely to be in line for just one start for the big club in what will be his MLB debut before he returns to Syracuse. Over his six outings at the Triple-A level in 2025, the 23-year-old righty has delivered a 5.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 37:10 K:BB across 27 innings.