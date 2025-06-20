Tidwell will be called up from Triple-A Syracuse to start Friday's game against the Phillies, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

After being recalled from Syracuse on Thursday, Justin Hagenman was originally expected to be saved for Friday's game to either start or work in bulk relief, but he was pressed into action in New York's series finale in Atlanta, covering 2.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen in the Mets' 7-1 loss. With Hagenman no longer available for Friday, the Mets will turn to Tidwell to fill the vacancy in the rotation. Tidwell will be getting his second career MLB start after he surrendered six earned runs across 3.2 innings in his debut outing May 4 against the Cardinals.