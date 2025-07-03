Tidwell (1-1) earned the win in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Brewers, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out three.

Tidwell worked in a bulk role Wednesday after Huascar Brazoban pitched the first inning. The rookie right-hander was sharp early, holding the Brewers to just two hits through his first four innings. However, Tidwell would give up back-to-back homers to Christian Yelich and Jackson Chourio to open the sixth before Milwaukee scratched across a third run after New York turned to the bullpen. While it wasn't the finish Tidwell would have wanted, the Mets managed to hang on to the lead, giving the 24-year-old his first major-league win. Overall, Tidwell sports a 9.00 ERA with a 2.20 WHIP and 10:10 K:BB through his first 15 innings. He'll likely return to the minors with Sean Manaea (elbow) nearing a return.