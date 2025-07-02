Tidwell is slated to work in bulk relief behind opening pitcher Huascar Brazoban in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Brewers, Manny Gomez of NJ.com reports.

Tidwell was initially listed as the Mets' scheduled starter for Game 2, but the club made the late decision to use the right-hander behind an opener following a 7-2 loss to the Brewers in the first game of the day. The rookie will be making his fourth appearance of the season for the Mets, after previously allowing 12 earned runs in 10.2 innings across two starts and one relief outing. Though he'll be taking over the rotation spot that opened up after Griffin Canning suffered a season-ending Achilles injury last week, Tidwell may be headed back to the minors after his appearance Wednesday. Lefty Sean Manaea (oblique/elbow) will make a rehab start with Double-A Binghamton on Wednesday and could be ready to return from the 60-day injured list the next time the Mets require a fifth starter.