Tidwell is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Brewers at Citi Field.

Tidwell will take over the rotation spot vacated by Griffin Canning, who ruptured his Achilles tendon Thursday and is set to miss the remainder of the season. After he was called up from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, Tidwell was put to work out of the bullpen later that night in the Mets' 9-1 loss to the Pirates, covering 3.1 innings and allowing four earned runs. He'll be ready to go Wednesday on the standard four days' rest, but Tidwell's body of work over a small sample of action in the big leagues won't inspire much confidence in his fantasy prospects. Through three appearances (two starts) with New York this season, Tidwell has turned in a 10.13 ERA, 2.44 WHIP and 7:8 K:BB over 10.2 innings. He'll likely be headed back to Syracuse as soon as Sean Manaea (elbow) is cleared to return from the 60-day injured list.