Mets' Blade Tidwell: Works in relief Friday
Tidwell coughed up four runs on five hits and two walks over 3.1 innings of relief in Friday's loss to the Pirates. He struck out one.
It was a rough long-relief appearance for the 24-year-old right-hander in a 9-1 loss, with most of the damage coming off a Bryan Reynolds three-run shot in the sixth inning. Tidwell remains a candidate to replace Griffin Canning (Achilles) in the rotation, but with an off-day Monday, the Mets won't need a fifth starter until next weekend. Tidwell also has a brutal 10.13 ERA and 8:7 K:BB in 10.2 big-league innings this season and hasn't dominated at Triple-A Syracuse, so it's possible the Mets will turn to another prospect, such as Nolan McLean or Jonah Tong, to plug the rotation hole until Sean Manaea (elbow) is ready to fill it.