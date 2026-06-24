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Mets' Bo Bichette: Blasts late homer in loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Bichette went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's 9-6 loss to the Cubs.

Bichette launched a two-run homer off Jayden Murray in the ninth inning for his ninth long ball of the year. The 28-year-old has been on fire lately, batting .405 (17-for-42) with 10 RBI over his last 10 games. The hot streak has significantly boosted his season numbers, as he has raised his batting average from .213 on June 2 to .251 entering Wednesday. Through 341 plate appearances, Bichette owns a .674 OPS with 11 doubles, one triple, nine home runs, 44 RBI, 40 runs scored and one stolen base.

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