Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Wednesday that he's leaning toward batting Bichette third this season, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

He'll be preceded by Francisco Lindor (hand) and Juan Soto and likely followed by Jorge Polanco. It's a phenomenal RBI spot for Bichette, who slashed .311/.357/.483 with 18 home runs and 94 RBI over 139 regular-season games for Toronto in 2025. Bichette will play third base for the Mets this season.