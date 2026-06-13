Mets' Bo Bichette: Homers twice, drives in six

Bichette went 2-for-3 with two home runs and six RBI in Friday's 7-5 win over Atlanta.

The 28-year-old started the scoring with a leadoff homer in the bottom of the first inning, followed up with a grand slam in the second and then delivered a sacrifice fly in the fourth to account for all but one of the Mets' runs. The RBI total matches a career high for Bichette, who has now homered in each of the past two contests and is batting .316 (12-for-38) with six extra-base hits, 12 RBI and five runs through 10 games in June.