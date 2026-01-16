The Mets signed Bichette to a three-year, $126 million contract Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The deal includes opt outs after each of the first two years. It's not the long-term contract many expected Bichette to sign, but he'll receive an average of $42 million annually, with the opportunity to re-enter the market if he has a monster 2026 or 2027 campaign. Bichette is likely to take over at third base for the Mets, a position he has never played before, and his arrival pushes Brett Baty into a utility role.