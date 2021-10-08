site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Brandon Drury: Outrighted to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Drury was outrighted to Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday.
Drury was designated for assignment Saturday and cleared waivers. No longer on the 40-man roster, it's unclear whether Drury has a future within the Mets organization.
