Drury (undisclosed) is listed on the Mets' travel roster for Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Drury has yet to make his spring debut, but his inclusion on the travel roster implies that he's at least rejoined the Mets and has taken part in some workouts after his arrival to camp was delayed due to an unspecified issue. As a non-roster invitee, Drury is facing an uphill battle to win an Opening Day bench role with New York.