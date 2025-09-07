The Mets selected Sproat's contract from Triple-A Syracuse, and he'll start Sunday's game against Cincinnati.

Sproat becomes the Mets' third big pitching prospect to join the rotation recently, joining Jonah Tong and Nolan McLean. Sproat, a 24-year-old, isn't guaranteed multiple starts. However, Sean Manaea and Clay Holmes have struggled recently, and the Mets aren't afraid to make changes if they believe it'll help them win games now, having recently optioned Kodai Senga to Syracuse. If Sproat shows well Sunday, the Mets could clear a spot in the rotation for him