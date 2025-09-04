The Mets will call up Sproat from Triple-A Syracuse to make his major-league debut Sunday with a start in Cincinnati, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

The youth movement in the Mets' rotation is in full effect, as Sproat will join fellow rookie Nolan McLean and Jonah Tong. Sproat got off to a poor start at Syracuse this season but has posted a 2.44 ERA and 70:21 K:BB over 59 innings covering his last 11 outings and struck out nine across seven shutout frames in his most recent start. The 24-year-old isn't necessarily guaranteed any starts beyond Sunday, but with Kodai Senga, Sean Manaea and Clay Holmes all struggling, Sproat will have an opportunity to stick around if he performs.