Montes de Oca has been diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right elbow, Russell Dorsey of Bally Sports reports.

There is no ligament damage in the elbow, which is good news. Montes de Oca will be shut down for about a week before being re-evaluated. It looks to be a positive diagnosis, all things considered, but one which could still lead to a stint on the injured list. Montes de Oca has lit up radar guns this spring and could push for a late-inning bullpen role with the Mets at some point, but he has to get healthy first.