Montes de Oca exited Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays with an apparent injury after he was visited on the mound by an athletic trainer, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Montes de Oca has pitched well thus far in camp, but he issued three straight walks Sunday before being removed with what could be an arm-related issue. The 26-year-old should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.