Montes de Oca suffered a forearm injury during Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays and will undergo medical imaging Monday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Montes de Oca seems unlikely to be available for at least a couple weeks, depending on the specifics of the injury. The 26-year-old righty made his MLB debut last season and gave up four earned runs with a 6:2 K:BB over 3.1 innings.