Montes de Oca (elbow) will be shut down for the next 3-to-4 weeks, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Montes de Oca was diagnosed Monday with a stress reaction in his right elbow, and now there's at least some semblance of a timetable for his recovery. The ligaments in his elbow checked out fine, but he will open the 2023 season on the injured list.