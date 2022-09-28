Montes de Oca (hamstring) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Syracuse on Sept. 20 and has struck out five while allowing three hits and two walks across 2.2 scoreless innings between his two appearances.

De Oca hasn't pitched for Syracuse in five days and looks be recovered from his left hamstring injury, but the Mets may not have a spot available in the bullpen for him at the moment. The rookie right-hander was previously lit up for four earned runs on seven hits and two walks over 3.1 innings with the Mets before landing on the IL earlier this month.